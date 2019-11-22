Homeowner charged with murder in fatal shootings of 2 teens

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — A prosecutor says an Ohio homeowner accused of fatally shooting two teens who he said were trespassing on his property at night has been indicted on charges including murder and felonious assault.

Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr. says 63-year-old Victor Santana was indicted Thursday in the slayings of Devin Henderson and Javier Harrison, both 17. Court records don’t show an attorney for Santana, who was being held in jail without bond.

Dayton police say Santana called authorities Aug. 28 and reported that he discovered three people trespassing in his garage and had shot two of them, while a third person fled.

Heck has said the evidence doesn’t demonstrate “a reasonable claim of self-defense.”

Santana is set to be arraigned on the charges Dec. 5.