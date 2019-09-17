Homeless man shot by police in Iowa released from hospital

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A homeless man shot by police during a confrontation at a Des Moines homeless encampment has been released from the hospital.

KCCI reports that 26-year-old Bryan Tyler Norris was booked into the Polk County Jail on Tuesday. He's being held on a more than $30,000 cash bond. Police say he's been charged with two counts of assault on an officer with a deadly weapon, theft and a weapons count.

Police say Norris was shot Friday afternoon at the encampment near the Raccoon River as officers responding to complaints

Police say Norris refused to cooperate with officers, then jumped into the river. Police say he later emerged from the river, ran back to the camp and armed himself first with a shovel, then a machete-style knife. Police say Norris refused commands to drop the knife and was advancing on an officer when another officer shot him.

