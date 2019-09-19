Hawaii woman changes plea to no contest in fatal stabbing

KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii (AP) — A woman has changed her plea to a charge she killed one person in a double stabbing in a Hawaii Island park.

West Hawaii Today reported Wednesday that 19-year-old Kaleianuenue Borero-Kaluna entered a plea of no contest to manslaughter Tuesday.

Court documents say prosecutors dropped attempted first-degree and attempted second-degree murder charges in exchange for the plea due to extreme mental or emotional disturbance.

Authorities say Borero-Kaluna killed 35-year-old Marie Lyn Boyles at Whittington Beach Park April 26.

Authorities say she also wounded her 36-year-old boyfriend during the encounter.

Both victims suffered multiple stab wounds.

Officials say Borero-Kaluna was eight months pregnant at the time of the stabbings.

She faces up to 20 years in prison at a sentencing hearing scheduled for Dec. 6.

