Hassan, Van Hollen travel to Afghanistan, Pakistan, India

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire has been overseas this week, visiting several countries to discuss counterterrorism efforts, drug trafficking and other issues.

Hassan and fellow Democratic Sen. Chris Van Hollen, of Maryland, were in India on Thursday after trips to Afghanistan and Pakistan. They met with the top U.S. general in Afghanistan, as well as the leading contenders in the presidential election that was held there Sept. 28 as they continue waiting for the results.

Hassan says her top priority is keeping Americans safe, and that promoting stability and ongoing counterrorism measures are critical to that effort. She said Pakistan has an important role to play in stabilizing Afghanistan, where the U.S. has come under increasing criticism for civilian causalities as a result of airstrikes in recent months.