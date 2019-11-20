Handyman arrested in death of 93-year-old Connecticut woman

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — A homeless handyman has been charged with killing a 93-year-old Connecticut woman who was found dead in September at the bottom of her basement stairs.

Stamford police on Wednesday said 51-year-old Robert Simmons faces murder and other charges in the death of Isabella Mehner.

Simmons was held on $2 million bond pending arraignment. It was not clear if he had hired a lawyer.

Police say Simmons had in the past been hired to do odd jobs for Mehner.

Police say they found video of Simmons in the area on the day Mehner was killed and used DNA analysis to match a spot of blood found on his pants to Mehner.

The victim’s body was found by relatives who went to her home when they could not reach her by telephone.