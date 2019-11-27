Guns, drugs discovered during traffic stop; 3 arrested

NEW BERN, N.C. (AP) — A traffic stop in North Carolina has led to the arrest of three men accused of trafficking drugs and having guns.

A Facebook post from the Craven County Sheriff’s Office says the state’s 2019 Thanksgiving “Click It or Ticket” campaign led to the traffic stop Tuesday in New Bern. News outlets report deputies discovered methamphetamine, heroin and firearms during a search of the vehicle.

Officials say 29-year-old Bradley Clark, 30-year-old Kenneth Dunlow and 33-year-old Matthew Messer have been charged with trafficking methamphetamine and carrying a concealed weapon.

The sheriff’s office says Messer was released from prison on Nov. 13 and Clark was released from prison July 19. Both were on post release supervision.

All three men are expected in court Wednesday. It’s unclear whether they had attorneys who could comment.