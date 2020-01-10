Greece: 13 injured in chase of suspected migrant smugglers

THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — A car carrying migrants who had crossed into Greece from neighboring Turkey crashed into another vehicle following a high-speed chase across the north of the country early Friday, leaving 13 people injured, police said.

The car, with 12 people inside, failed to stop for a check on the main highway near the northern town of Kavala just after midnight, police said. The ensuing police chase ended in the city of Thessaloniki about 150 kilometers (90 miles) away, when the vehicle ran a series of red lights and crashed into a passing car.

Ten men from Bangladesh, some of whom had been hidden in the trunk of the car, and two men from Syria were transported to hospital, as was the Greek driver of the other car. The Syrians were treated and released and were arrested on suspicion of migrant smuggling. The Greek driver was also released, while the 10 Bangladeshi men remained hospitalized with light injuries, police said.

Thousands of people continue to enter Greece from Turkey, either from the coast to nearby Greek islands or through the land border in far northeastern Greece, despite European efforts to stop migrant flows. Most hope to make their way to more prosperous northern European countries.