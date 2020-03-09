Governor to announce changes to paroled inmate monitoring

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Gov. Mike DeWine planned Monday to announce changes to the way Ohio monitors inmates who have been released from prison but are still being monitored by the state.

The governor ordered a review of the parole system following the alleged involvement of a recently released offender in a crash that killed two 6-year-old-cousins last year.

Defendant Raymond Walters has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity to 22 charges including murder in the August crash.

Police say Walters' father was taking him to a hospital for mental health treatment when Walters stabbed him. Walters is accused of then stealing a police car and crashing the cruiser in downtown Dayton, hitting a minivan filled with children.

An earlier review ordered by DeWine found Walters' supervision followed policy. But the Republican governor wanted to know if current policies were correct.

Monday's report will address electronic GPS monitoring, assessing an offender's risk to society and parole officers' caseloads, DeWine's office said.

A related report released earlier this year found there's limited evidence that expanding the electronic monitoring of inmates in Ohio would reduce the rates at which ex-offenders commit new crimes or that it would enhance public safety.