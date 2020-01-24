Germany shooting: Several injured, fatalities feared

BERLIN (AP) — Several people have been injured and some were likely killed in a shooting in southwestern Germany, police said Friday.

A spokesman for Aalen police said a suspect was arrested after the shooting that took place shortly after midday Friday in the town of Rot am See.

Police spokesman Holger Binert told German broadcaster n-tv he couldn't say yet exactly how many people had been killed.

“We have arrested a suspect,” Binert said, adding that initial information suggested the suspect and one or more of the victims knew each other.

“In any case, we have no information on further suspects,” he said.

Rot am See is located about 170 kilometers (105 miles) northwest of Munich