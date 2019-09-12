Georgia office manager charged with stealing $1.4 million

MACON, Ga. (AP) — A middle Georgia office manager is accused of stealing nearly $1.4 million from her employer over eight years.

An indictment unsealed Tuesday accuses Sheila F. Bowden of stealing the money from Micro Technology Consultants of Warner Robins between 2010 and 2018.

Bowden hasn't yet appeared in court and no lawyer is listed for her in court records.

Bowden is accused of forging the business owner's signature on checks that she cashed. The indictment alleges Bowden would then convert the cash into cashier's checks at another bank, and use the company's FedEx account to send the check to pay her own bills.

Bowden is charged with 19 counts of mail fraud and 20 counts of bank fraud.

In addition to possible prison time, prosecutors demand that Bowden forfeit any proceeds.