Georgia deputy charged with murder for off-duty shooting

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia sheriff's deputy has been charged with murder in connection with an off-duty domestic shooting.

News outlets report Madison County Deputy Winford "Trey" Terrell Adams was taken into custody at the scene of the shooting Sunday evening in Athens.

In a statement, Athens-Clarke County police say the 32-year-old Adams killed 26-year-old Benjamin Lloyd Cloer during a domestic dispute. Cloer was shot multiple times and pronounced dead at a hospital. Adams was off-duty and in plain clothes at the time.

Authorities didn't say what prompted the shooting or how Adams and Cloer knew each other.

Citing Georgia Peace Officer Standards and Training records, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution says Adams had been with the Madison County Sheriff's Office since August 2018. He has since been fired.

It's unclear whether Adams has an attorney who could comment.