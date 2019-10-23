Georgia DA arrests Indiana inmate in 1991 fatal stabbing

MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — A district attorney in Georgia credits her Cold Case unit for the arrest of a convicted burglar in Indiana in the stabbing of a Georgia woman back in 1991.

Cobb County DA Joyette Holmes says 55-year-old Trent Allen Brown was arrested in prison in Indiana on charges of malice murder, aggravated assault and burglary in death of Cathy Glass.

A statement by Holmes Tuesday says a palm print and other evidence collected by police almost 30 years ago underwent fresh testing and matched Brown, who allegedly stabbed the woman in the chest multiple times while ransacking her apartment in Marietta.

Brown is currently surving time in Indiana for burglary.