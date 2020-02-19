GOP's newly opened Milwaukee office hit by vandals

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Republican officials in Wisconsin say an outreach office they recently opened in Milwaukee has been vandalized.

Photos the party posted on Twitter show the office's exterior walls and windows scrawled with black and white paint, including over campaign signs advertising President Donald Trump and Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Daniel Kelly.

Spokeswoman Alesha Guenther said it's believed the vandalism happened Tuesday night. The party reported it to police.

Republicans opened the office earlier this month, its first field office in Milwaukee, on the city's predominantly black north side in a bid to woo voters who have traditionally backed more liberal candidates. Wisconsin is seen as a critical state in this year's presidential election.