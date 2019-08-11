Funeral planned for 4-year-old boy found in trash bin

BALTIMORE (AP) — A funeral is planned for a 4-year-old Baltimore boy whose mother and her wife were charged in his death after his body was recovered from a trash bin.

One of Malachi Lawson's relatives told The Sun that Tuesday's funeral service is open to the public.

The child was reported missing a day before his body was found on Aug. 3.

Malachi's mother, Alicia Lawson, and her spouse, Shatika Lawson, are being held without bail on charges of involuntary manslaughter, child abuse, assault, reckless endangerment, tampering with evidence and giving false statements.

Charging documents say the boy was burned in a bath, but neither his mother nor her wife took him to get medical treatment out of fear he would be taken away from them.

