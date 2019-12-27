Friend of Dayton gunman released to house arrest

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — A friend of a gunman who killed nine people in a rampage in Dayton has been released to house arrest.

U.S. District Judge Thomas Rose ordered electronic monitoring for Ethan Kollie, 24. Kollie was released from jail Monday after being held since early August.

He faces sentencing Feb. 20 after pleading guilty in November to lying on a federal firearms form and possessing a gun while using illegal drugs. The gun was unrelated to the mass killing.

Rose earlier ordered a presentencing investigation into Kollie but didn't rule immediately in November on a defense request for his release with conditions.

Kollie's attorney didn't immediately return a call Friday seeking comment.

Authorities have said there is no indication Kollie knew Connor Betts was planning the Aug. 4 shooting that killed nine people before police killed Betts.

Investigators say Kollie told them he bought body armor, a 100-round magazine and a part for Betts' gun.