Freight train strikes, kills man in northern Minnesota

PILLAGER, Minn. (AP) — Authorities in northern Minnesota say a freight train struck and killed a man over the weekend.

The Cass County Sheriff's Office was notified Saturday morning that the train hit a person who was walking on the tracks west of Pillager. Deputies and first responders arrived and found a 36-year-old man dead at the scene.

The train crew also saw a 50-year-old man in the area. The man was taken to a Brainerd hospital with minor injuries. KBJR-TV reports authorities did not say how that man was hurt or if he was hit by the train.

Names of the men were not released. Authorities don't know their addresses. Investigators from BNSF Railway are assisting with the investigation.