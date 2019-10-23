Former senior Australian intelligence official charged

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — A former senior Australian intelligence official has appeared in a court charged with breaching secrecy laws over classified documents allegedly found at his home during an investigation into potential Chinese links to Australian politics.

Roger Uren appeared briefly in the Australian Capital Territory Magistrates Court in Canberra on Wednesday. He was released on bail and will appear in court next in February. He did not enter pleas.

He is the husband of U.S. citizen Sheri Yan, who was sentenced in 2016 in New York to 20 months in prison after she pleaded guilty to bribing the U.N. General Assembly's then-President John Ashe.

Australian Security Intelligence Organization agents investigating potential Chinese Communist Party links to Australian politics raided the Canberra home of Yan and Uren in 2015 and 2016.