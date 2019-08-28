Former school athletic trainer gets 20 years for child porn

MILES CITY, Mont. (AP) — A former Montana high school athletic trainer has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for having child pornography on his computer.

District Judge Michael Hayworth sentenced 79-year-old James Jensen Wednesday in Miles City.

The state sentence will follow Jensen's 12-year federal term for using the internet to coerce and entice male athletes at Custer County District High School into being sexually abused under the guise of improving their performance. The statute of limitations for prosecuting the sexual abuse, which occurred from the 1970s through the late 1990s, has expired.

Court officials say Jensen apologized if he hurt anyone mentally or physically and said that was not his intent.

Thirty-two men have accused Jensen of abuse in a pending lawsuit. Both prosecutors and Jensen's public defender say there were many more victims.