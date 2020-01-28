Former police sergeant convicted of causing fatal crash

GREENFIELD, Mass. (AP) — A former Massachusetts police sergeant has been convicted of vehicular homicide for his role in an on-duty crash that claimed the life of a New Hampshire man.

Former Greenfield police Sgt. James Rode was sentenced Monday to serve nine months of a two-year jail term with the remainder suspended for two years after being convicted by a Franklin Superior Court jury. He also lost his driver's license for 15 years.

Rode, 50, was responding to a report of an erratic driver shortly after 8 p.m. on Oct. 1, 2017, when the cruiser he was driving collided with a car driven by James Arcellana, 29, of Hinsdale, New Hampshire.

Arcellana died of injuries sustained in the crash three days later.

Rode reached speeds of up to 84 mph in a 30 mph zone just before the crash, and was going 64 mph at the time of impact, prosecutors said. His siren was not activated, authorities said.

Rode's attorney said Arcellana ran a stop sign.

The defense attorney, Kevin Reddington, argued that his client should not serve any time behind bars.

Rode has been fired, but has appealed his termination to the State Civil Service Commission.