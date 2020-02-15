Former police chief in SC gets probation for stealing $4,600

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — A former police chief in South Carolina likely will avoid jail time for stealing more than $4,600 taken during a drug arrest in his city.

Steven Daniel Holloway pleaded guilty earlier this month to misconduct in office and receiving stolen goods, The Times and Democrat of Orangeburg reported.

Holloway, 38, was sentenced to a year in prison, but won't have to serve the time behind bars as long as he completes nine months of probation and pays back the $4,606 he stole.

Holloway also traded weapons in evidence for a rifle and his police gun was missing when he was confronted about the stolen money, authorities said.

The judge also noted on Holloway's sentencing sheet he cannot work as a law enforcement officer again.

Holloway was hired to be an officer in Eutawville in 2011 and became police chief in 2015. He resigned in 2018.