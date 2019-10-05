Former middle school principal pleads guilty to sex charges

KINGSLEY, Mich. (AP) — A former middle school principal in northern Michigan accused of inappropriately touching students has pleaded guilty.

The Traverse City Record-Eagle reports Karl Hartman pleaded guilty Friday to three counts of assault with intent to commit sexual contact stemming from accusations he spanked two former students for sexual gratification in his office when he was the principal at Kingsley Elementary School in 2004. He retired in January.

The 55-year-old Hartman is scheduled to be sentenced Nov. 1. The felony convictions carry a maximum five-year prison sentence that Hartman would serve concurrently if a judge accepts the terms of a plea agreement under which prosecutors dropped six felony and two misdemeanor charges.

Grand Traverse County Assistant Prosecutor Kyle Attwood says the plea agreement spares the accusers from having to testify at trial.

Information from: Traverse City Record-Eagle, http://www.record-eagle.com