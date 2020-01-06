Feds: Nebraska man used nude photos for campaign blackmail

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska man faces federal charges after authorities say he used nude photos of a legislative candidate's wife as blackmail to try to derail the candidate's campaign.

Dennis Sryniawski. of Bellevue, has been charged with cyberstalking and threats with intent to extort.

An indictment alleges that Sryniawski sent threatening and sexually explicit emails to Diane Parris, who was serving as campaign manager for her husband, Jeff Parris, when he ran for the Nebraska Legislature in 2018.

Diane Parris, of La Vista, received emails in October 2018 from a man with whom she had been in a relationship more than two decades ago. The emails demanded that Jeff Parris drop out of the race and included a nude photo of her.

Jeff Parris remained in the race but lost the election. Dianne Parris later went public and testified before a legislative committee in support of a proposal to outlaw so-called revenge porn. She said she consented to having the photo taken but not distributed.

An attorney for Sryniawski didn't immediately respond to a phone message.