Federal, state task force will fight fraud during outbreak

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Federal and state law enforcement agencies are forming a coronavirus task force to investigate and prosecute fraud cases.

The Kentucky Coronavirus Fraud Task Force will be a partnership of U.S. Attorneys, the FBI and Kentucky's Attorney General.

“We will not allow thieves to profit from fear,” western district U.S. Attorney Russell Coleman said in release from the office. Coleman said state and federal officials are “working as one to prevent those who would use this virus to exploit our families.”

The task force will review and investigate credible leads of fraud associated with the coronavirus pandemic, including fake cures, medical supply scams and charity scams.

Last week, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron launched an online form for Kentuckians to report suspected price gouging during the virus outbreak. The form is available at ag.ky.gov/pricegouging.