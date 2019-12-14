Father pleads guilty in crash that killed infant daughter

MANTUA TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — A father has pleaded guilty to having been intoxicated at the time of a crash on a southern New Jersey highway that killed his infant daughter.

NJ.com reports that 34-year-old Leroy Iglesia pleaded guilty Dec. 5 to second-degree vehicular homicide and driving under the influence in the Oct. 9 crash.

Authorities said Iglesia was driving south on Route 55 in Gloucester County when his minivan ran off the side of the road and struck two trees, killing 1-year-old Elowen Iglesia of Williamstown.

Prosecutors say they will recommend a five-year prison term at the Jan. 24 sentencing with a requirement that Iglesia serve 85% of that term before he can be eligible for parole.