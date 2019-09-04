Family of slain New Mexico Tejano singer start memorial fund

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The family of a slain Tejano singer from New Mexico has launched a charitable fund in her memory.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports family members of Ernestine Saucedo have started a fund to provide scholarships to graduating seniors and donations for organizations that work to prevent domestic violence.

Police said 32-year-old Ernestine Saucedo, who performed Tejano-style music under her maiden name of Ernestine Romero, was fatally shot in July by her husband, 32-year-old Ernestine Saucedo. Authorities say he then killed himself.

Records show the couple had a prior history of domestic disputes, and police said they remained legally married but had been living apart several weeks prior to the shooting.

The memorial fund will be held at the Santa Fe Community Foundation.

