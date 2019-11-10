Family of man killed on 2017 swatting call seeks $25 million

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — The family of an unarmed man who was fatally shot by police while responding to a bogus emergency call is seeking $25 million in damages in a lawsuit.

The Wichita Eagle reports that recent documents filed in the lawsuit brought by Andrew Finch's family outline the damages they are seeking for his death and their pain and suffering. The 28-year-old Finch was fatally shot by police in December 2017.

Officials have said that officers feared Finch was reaching for a firearm when he was shot, not knowing that a hoaxer had reported a fake homicide and hostage situation at Finch's home.

The lawsuit filed by Finch's family is pending. The city has already spent nearly $250,000 to defend against the lawsuit.

