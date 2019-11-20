Family of Tamir Rice sets up fund to create youth center

CLEVELAND (AP) — The family of a black 12-year-old who was fatally shot by a white police officer while playing with a pellet gun in Cleveland has established a fund to create a youth cultural center.

Money from the Tamir Rice Legacy Fund at the Cleveland Foundation will be used to create a cultural center offering artistic, educational and civic youth programs that celebrate the history and culture of people of African descent.

Tamir’s mother, Samaria Rice, says the family hopes to keep his memory alive through the fund.

An investigation into the Nov. 22, 2014, shooting revealed that Tamir had a pellet gun on him at the time.

The officer was cleared of any criminal wrongdoing. He was later fired for failing to state on his application that he had been previously ousted from another department before being hired by Cleveland.

The city and his family reached a $6 million settlement in the wrongful death case in 2016.