Family in California sentenced in killing of woman's lover

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (AP) — A husband, wife and son have been sentenced to between 15 and 50 years in prison for murdering the woman's lover on a remote Sonoma County road in 2017.

The Press Democrat reports a judge Thursday sentenced 42-year-old Rene Espinoza, his wife, 42-year-old Maria Torres, and their son, 22-year-old Rene Espinoza Jr., after the trio pled guilty or no-contest to murder.

Prosecutors say the Clearlake family fatally shot, stabbed and stoned 25-year-old Antonio Botello-Arreola, who was living on the family's property, after the father and son learned of the affair.

Espinoza was convicted of first-degree murder and using a firearm to kill the victim and sentenced to 50 years to life in prison. Torres was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison. Their son received a term of 15 years to life in prison.