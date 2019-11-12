FBI investigating killing of US women and children in Mexico

Family and friends attend the burial service of Christina Langford Johnson the last victim of a cartel ambush that killed nine American women and children earlier this week, in Colonia LeBaron, Mexico, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. In the attack Monday, Langford Johnson jumped out of her vehicle and waved her hands to show she was no threat to the attackers and was shot twice in the heart, community members say. Her daughter Faith Marie Johnson, 7 months old, was found unharmed in her car seat. less Family and friends attend the burial service of Christina Langford Johnson the last victim of a cartel ambush that killed nine American women and children earlier this week, in Colonia LeBaron, Mexico, ... more Photo: Marco Ugarte, AP Photo: Marco Ugarte, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close FBI investigating killing of US women and children in Mexico 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

MEXICO CITY (AP) — FBI agents are in Mexico helping investigate the fatal shootings of nine American women and children in northern Mexico last week.

FBI spokeswoman Lauren Hagee said Tuesday that agents are "providing assistance at the invitation of the Mexican Government."

A Mexican federal official says FBI agents have been in Mexico since Monday, adding that they were unarmed. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because he wasn't authorized to provide details.

On Monday, Mexico's top security official said arrests were made in the Nov. 4 killings of the dual U.S.-Mexican citizens, but he did not say how many people were arrested or what organization they belong to.

Authorities believe the victims were killed by cartel members. Many victims' extended family members have since left Mexico.

___

Galvan reported from Phoenix.