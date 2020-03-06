https://www.trumbulltimes.com/news/crime/article/FBI-agent-suspect-wounded-in-shooting-in-Kentucky-15110693.php
FBI agent, suspect wounded in shooting in Kentucky
An FBI agent serving a federal arrest warrant in Kentucky early Friday was wounded in a shooting, authorities said.
One suspect also was wounded in the shooting, the FBI office in Louisville said in a statement.
The shooting is being investigated by the FBI’s Inspection Division. Authorities will thoroughly review the shooting as expeditiously as possible, the statement said.
No further details were immediately released.
