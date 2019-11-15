Ex-prison system nurse sentenced for giving drugs to inmates

BOSTON (AP) — A former nurse at a Massachusetts state prisons system facility has been sentenced for distributing drugs to inmates.

Federal prosecutors say 40-year-old Julie Inglis-Somers, of Kingston, was sentenced Friday to three years or probation, the first three months of which must be served in home confinement.

She is also prohibited from seeking reinstatement of her nursing license.

She pleaded guilty in June to providing Suboxone to two inmates at the Department of Correction’s Massachusetts Alcohol and Substance Abuse Center in Plymouth on multiple occasions.

Suboxone is used to treat heroin addiction but can be misused is to get high. It is highly sought after in prisons.

Inglis-Somers was arrested in Florida after fleeing Massachusetts.