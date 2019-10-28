Ex-pharmacist who filmed people in bathrooms gets 12 years

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A former Portland pharmacist who secretly recorded co-workers in bathrooms at a Kaiser Permanente pharmacy and a Banana Republic Factory Store has been sentenced to 12 years in prison.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports 35-year-old Johnny Tuck Chee Chan was sentenced Monday in Multnomah County District Court. He will also be required to register as a sex offender.

He pleaded guilty in September to 20 counts of invasion of personal privacy. In all, the prosecution identified 78 victims, including minors, from December 2016 to November 2018.

Prosecutors say most of the victims were women, and they were in single user restrooms. Some were changing after exercising.

Jennifer Neil, who was a pharmacy student assigned to the Kaiser pharmacy, said Chan recorded her and now when she walks into an unfamiliar restroom she panics and compulsively searches for recording devices.

Chan surrendered his pharmacist's license. He said in court that he was genuinely sorry.

___

Information from: The Oregonian/OregonLive, http://www.oregonlive.com