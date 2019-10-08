Ex-official accused of defrauding Mississippi Choctaw tribe

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A former official of the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians and his wife are accused of defrauding the tribe.

Citing a Monday U.S. attorney's statement, news outlets report 48-year-old Kevin Edwards and 45-year-old Sheena Edwards were indicted last month on charges including money laundering.

The statement says the two lied to a federal bank in an attempt to get loans and tried to defraud the tribal government with false travel reimbursement claims. It says they're accused of forging hotel bills and receipts that they submitted to the tribal government for reimbursement, later using the funds to pay off personal loans under Sheena Edward's name.

Kevin Edwards left the tribal government in 2017. Trial is set for next month.