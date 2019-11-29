Ex-officer’s lawyer seeks change of venue in assault case

EUCLID, Ohio (AP) — The attorney for an Ohio police officer accused of beating a motorist has requested a change in venue because of the heavy media coverage of the case.

Kimberly Kendall Corral argued the coverage of officer Michael Amiott’s case has made it impossible for potential jurors to remain unbiased, requesting the case be moved to another court.

Amiott pleaded not guilty to the misdemeanor charges after a video of the 2017 arrest of Richard Hubbard III in Euclid shows the officer knee Hubbard, tackle him to the ground and punch him in the face and body several times.

A message seeking comment was left Wednesday at the city’s prosecutors office in Euclid.

The mayor fired Amiott in the months after the arrest. His hearing is set for Dec. 20.