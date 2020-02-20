Ex-intelligence official pleads to leaking Top Secret info

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A former counterterrorism analyst has pleaded guilty to leaking classified information to two journalists, including one he was dating.

Henry Kyle Frese, 31, of Philadelphia held a top-secret clearance when he worked at the Defense Intelligence Agency. He pleaded guilty Thursday in federal court in Alexandria to illegally transmitting national defense information.

Prosecutors say Frese leaked classified details about foreign nations' weapon systems in 2018 and 2019.

The court papers do not explicitly identify the journalists who received the information, but details in the papers make it clear that the recipients were Amanda Macias of CNBC and Courtney Kube of NBC News.

Macias wrote multiple articles in 2018 about China’s missile systems.

The Justice Department said Frese’s prosecution is one of six that have been filed in the last three years as part of a crackdown on leaks of classified information.

Frese declined comment after Thursday's hearing. He faces up to 10 years in prison when he is sentenced in June.