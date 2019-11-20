Ex-Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh faces fraud, tax charges

BALTIMORE (AP) — The disgraced former mayor of Baltimore who resigned amid investigations into deals to sell her self-published children's books has been charged with fraud and tax evasion.

An 11-count federal indictment unsealed Wednesday accuses Catherine Pugh of abusing her office for personal gain.

Pugh resigned in early May after authorities began probing whether she arranged bulk sales of “Healthy Holly” books to disguise hundreds of thousands of dollars in kickbacks.

FBI and IRS agents raided her offices, homes and other locations in late April and seized several items, including money transfer receipts, a laptop, compact discs and a $100,000 check from the University of Maryland Medical System to Pugh's "Healthy Holly" company.

The first-term Democrat became mayor in late 2016.