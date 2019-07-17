Eric Garner's mother speaks out on anniversary of his death

Gwen Carr, mother of chokehold victim Eric Garner, speaks outside the U.S. Attorney's office, in the Brooklyn borough of New York, Tuesday, July 16, 2019, as Rev. Al Sharpton listens, center. Federal prosecutors won't bring civil rights charges against New York City police officer Daniel Pantaleo, in the 2014 chokehold death of Garner, a decision made by Attorney General William Barr and announced one day before the five-year anniversary of his death, officials said.

NEW YORK (AP) — Eric Garner's mother is urging the New York City police commissioner to fire the officer involved in her son's chokehold death.

Gwen Carr spoke to CBS on Wednesday, the five-year anniversary of her loss.

On Tuesday, federal prosecutors announced they would not bring civil rights charges in the case.

Carr said she would receive some closure if Officer Daniel Pantaleo (pan-tuh-LAY'-oh) were fired.

Pantaleo's lawyer, Stuart London, says the officer used techniques approved by the New York Police Department while arresting Garner, who died after uttering "I can't breathe."

A spokeswoman for Democratic Mayor Bill de Blasio says the police commissioner is expected to decide Pantaleo's fate by Aug. 31, after receiving a report from an administrative judge.

Potential punishment ranges from loss of vacation days to termination.