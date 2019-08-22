Elderly man fatally shoots wife before killing himself

RONKONKOMA, N.Y. (AP) — Police on Long Island say a 90-year-old man fatally shot his 90-year-old wife before killing himself.

Suffolk County police say Valentin Hernandez called 911 Thursday morning and said he shot his wife in their home in Ronkonkoma. When police arrived at the scene they found the husband and wife with gunshot wounds.

Both were pronounced dead at the scene.