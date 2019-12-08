Drug supplier linked to fatal 2017 overdose sentenced

NEWARK, Del. (AP) — A Pennsylvania-based man who authorities describe as the highest-level dealer in a drug trafficking network has been sentenced to a 20-year prison term for his role in a Delaware man's fatal overdose.

Federal prosecutors said Emanuel Jimenez was sentenced last week to the lengthy prison term. Jimenez is a citizen of the Dominican Republican who went by the alias Robin Cintron-Pratts.

Investigators previously tied Jimenez to 13,000 bags of fentanyl-laced heroin stamped "Tasty" that were driven down from Philadelphia and distributed through Delaware. Four of those "Tasty" bags were found along with the body of Davis in February 2017.

Two other men have been convicted in connection to the drug ring.