Driver who struck, killed woman jailed in Sherburne County

PRINCETON, Minn. (AP) — A driver who struck and killed a woman walking along a Sherburne County road is jailed while authorities wait for blood test results to see if he was impaired.

Catherine Lynn, 69, was killed Monday afternoon while walking with her longtime partner on County Road 2 southeast of Princeton. He was not injured.

According to sheriff's officials, the two were walking on the shoulder of the road when the 55-year-old driver crossed the center line and struck her. He was arrested at the scene.

The Star Tribune says the man has a prior conviction for drunken driving and for driving with a revoked license.