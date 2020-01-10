Driver pleads guilty to accident that killed 10-year-old

PAPILLION, Neb. (AP) — A driver accused of running into and killing a 10-year-old girl who was in a suburban Omaha crosswalk pleaded guilty Friday.

Masey Lawrence, 19, entered the plea in a Papillion courtroom to a charge of misdemeanor vehicular homicide. In return, prosecutors dropped charges of speeding and failing to yield to a pedestrian. Her sentencing is scheduled for April 3.

Lawrence struck Abby Whitford on Aug. 20 in downtown Papillion as Abby and her 6-year-old brother Ben headed across a street for a nearby library, authorities said. He was not injured. She died two days later.

Police said Lawrence, also a Papillion resident, remained at the scene after the accident.