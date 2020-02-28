Driver killed in crash into Hooksett toll booth

HOOKSETT, N.H. (AP) — Police are investigating a crash into a New Hampshire toll plaza that left one person dead.

State police say a 2017 Subaru Forester crashed into a booth at the Hooksett toll plaza on Interstate 93 South just before 2 a.m. Friday and caught fire. Investigators have not yet identified the driver, who was the only occupant of the vehicle.

The tollbooth worker was not injured.