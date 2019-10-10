Driver charged in pedestrian death in Mandan

MANDAN, N.D. (AP) — The driver of a vehicle that struck and killed a woman in Mandan is charged with felony negligent homicide.

Seventy-four-year-old Gene Mosbrucker is accused of striking 79-year-old Shirley Lee last month in the parking lot of an apartment building. The Bismarck Tribune reports a court affidavit says a witness told police Mosbrucker was backing up when his Suburban struck Lee and knocked her down with one wheel rolling on top of her.

The affidavit says Mosbrucker told police "he lost it" when he "may have looked in his mirror" and saw someone on the ground. Court records do not list a defense attorney.

