Des Moines man pleads guilty to killing homeless man

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A Des Moines man pleaded guilty Friday to killing a homeless man last year with a stolen car.

Donterius Bomar, 22, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and robbery in the January 2019 death of 69-year-old Charles Childs, the Des Moines Register reported.

Police have said Bomar assaulted a business employee and stole the employee's car within hours of being released from jail on the unrelated charge of attempted murder. Police said Bomar was driving that car when he hit Childs and kept going.

Childs was found dead two days later inside a tent at a homeless camp.

As part of his plea deal, Bomar could face up to 75 years in prison. His sentencing is scheduled for April 1.

Bomar had initially been charged with first-degree murder in the case after Childs' death was ruled a homicide. Bomar was found mentally incompetent to stand trial last year, but those findings were later reversed.