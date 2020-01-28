Deputy marshals shoot Washington state fugitve in Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Deputy U.S. marshals shot and wounded a fugitive from Washington state at a Las Vegas apartment complex while trying to apprehend the man, officials said.

U.S. Marshal Gary Schofield said deputy marshals located the man at the complex Monday night and that he was shot after trying flee in a vehicle and ramming at least one vehicle multiple times.

The man was wanted in Washington's Snohomish County on firearms and drug charges, Schofield said.

The man was taken to a hospital for treatment but no information was available about his injuries or condition. The man's identity wasn't released.

Schofield told reporters that deputy marshals tried to arrest the man peacefully.

“The takedown could have been he basically got out of the vehicle and surrendered peacefully; we do this routinely,” Schofield said. “But he chose not to, and unfortunately we’re now involved in an officer-involved shooting.”

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department was assisting in the investigation, Schofield said.

No law enforcement officers were injured.