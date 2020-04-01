Deputies: Woman on phone with 911 shoots intruder

DELTONA, Fla. (AP) — A Florida woman was on the phone with 911 early Tuesday morning when she shot and wounded an intruder, authorities said.

Joseph Roberts, 32, was shot in the arm after breaking into a Deltona home, according to a Volusia County Sheriff's Office news release. He faces four counts of burglary of an occupied dwelling and four counts of criminal mischief.

Roberts had shattered a front window and climbed into the house occupied by a 42-year-old mother, her three teenage children and three of their friends, officials said.

“I don’t want to shoot him, but I’m going to have to!" the mother said during the 911 call. "Get out of my window! Get out of my window!”

The woman fired one shot, hitting Roberts, and escaped to the backyard with the children. Deputies found Roberts wounded inside the house. He was airlifted to a Sanford hospital with injuries that weren't considered life-threatening.

Three neighbors reported burglary attempts at their homes around the same time.

The woman who fired at Roberts is not facing any charges, authorities said.