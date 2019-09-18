Delaware State Police find suspect hiding under mobile home

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (AP) — Police say a Delaware man accused of assaulting his ex-girlfriend was found hiding from authorities under a mobile home.

WBOC reports Delaware State Police arrested 41-year-old Tyshi Hazzard in connection to an assault reported early Monday morning at a Rehoboth Beach housing community.

A State Police news release says a woman told police she was walking back to her home from a dumpster when a man she described as her ex-boyfriend attacked her. The victim said Hazzard beat and strangled her. She was taken to a hospital with injuries that weren't life-threatening.

Police say Hazzard was previously banned from the community. He was found hiding under a nearby mobile home and was charged with second-degree assault, strangulation, resisting arrest and third-degree criminal trespass.

___

Information from: WBOC-TV, http://www.wboc.com/