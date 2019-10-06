Defense lawyer files for further records in kidnapping case

BOSTON (AP) — The defense lawyer for a Rhode Island man charged with kidnapping a Boston woman from her birthday celebration whose body was later found in the trunk of his car is requesting additional records.

MassLive.com reports Louis D. Coleman III's attorney filed a request Saturday for copies of Jassy Correia's phone records, as well as videos, police reports and forensic test results collected by investigators as the case continues in Boston federal court.

Coleman, of Providence, has been charged with one count of kidnapping resulting in the death of Correia. He has pleaded not guilty.

Correia was last seen early on Feb. 24 leaving a Boston nightclub. Coleman was stopped in Delaware four days later with Correia's body in the trunk.

Coleman faces a death sentence or life in prison.