Death-row inmate dies in Oklahoma State Penitentiary

MCALESTER, Okla. (AP) — The Department of Corrections says an Oklahoma death-row inmate has died in custody.

The department says in a press release that an officer found Albert Johnson unresponsive Monday in his bed at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester.

Johnson was convicted of first-degree murder in 2016 for killing his girlfriend’s friend. The Oklahoman reported that 52-year-old Johnson raped his girlfriend and her friend Rachel Rogers in 2014. Johnson tied the pair up and beat them with metal objects, killing Rogers.

Court records show he was serving life terms for shooting with intent to kill, rape, kidnapping, and assault and battery with a weapon.

Officials are investigating Johnson’s death. The state Medical Examiner's Office will determine the cause of death.