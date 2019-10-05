Death of toddler who fell at North Carolina airport probed

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Officials and law enforcement authorities in North Carolina are investigating the death of a toddler who was seriously injured after falling last month at Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

The Charlotte Observer reports 3-year-old Jaiden Samir Cowart died Sept. 28, three days after the fall involving an escalator.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department told the newspaper the boy was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries after the accident. Spokesman Blake Page says the department's homicide unit is now reviewing the case.

Neither the airport nor authorities immediately released details of the accident. Attorney Lynette Stone, who represents the boy's mother, declined to comment.

Natalie Bouchard with the state Department of Labor says the agency is investigating after the Elevator and Amusement Device Bureau was notified. The bureau inspects escalators.

